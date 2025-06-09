Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / India saw rapid growth across diverse sectors in 11 years, says PM Modi

India saw rapid growth across diverse sectors in 11 years, says PM Modi

Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the NDA government has delivered path-breaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity, PM Modi said

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said, "We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that under the 11 years of his government India has not just become the fastest-growing major economy but is also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term on Monday.

A link shared by him noted that 60 per cent of the current Union ministers are from the SC, ST and OBC categories, a message aimed at burnishing social justice credentials of his government amid attempts by opposition parties like the Congress to paint it as working against their interests.

This is the highest ever representation of these marginalised groups in the Union Council of Ministers, it added. 

 

In his post on X, Modi said powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors. 

Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the NDA government has delivered path-breaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity, he said.

From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress, he added.

The Prime Minister said, "We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." 

  He used the hashtag of "11 year of seva" (11 years of service) with the post, while sharing links to the details of changes effected in different sectors.

It said Modi has brought the politics of development, 'Vikasvaad' into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.

Since assuming office in 2014, 'India First' has guided his every policy and action, it added.

It noted that over 81 crore people are getting free food grains, over 15 crore households have got tap water connections, over four crore houses built for the poor, 12 crore toilets were built, 68 lakh street vendors got loans, 52.5 crores loans given to small entrepreneurs, and 20 crores women were given cash assistance during Covid under different schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

PremiumThe UP government hopes that connecting rural belts to bigger markets through expressways will create pathways for farmers, artisans, and small manufacturers to scale up. (Photo: uPeIda.uP.gov)

UP's road map to $1 trillion economy ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls

PremiumBJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad-led multi-party delegation during a meeting with Omid Nouripour, vice-president of Bundestag, in Germany. (Photo: PTI)

Handshake abroad, discord at home with Opposition in the spotlight

PremiumAccording to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Nepal tea inflow puts India in a bind over Darjeeling and diplomacy

Amit Shah

NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister National Democratic Alliance NDA BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon