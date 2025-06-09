BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' event in New Delhi on Monday. She asserted that the government has set up a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees in the present season.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener.

"I am pleased that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. We are requesting every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our Mother Nature and Earth, making Delhi greener. We have set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season and expect to improve Delhi's environment by doing this", she told reporters. Furthermore, taking to her 'X' handle, Delhi CM shared some glimpses of the event and mentioned that she planted a vermilion plant under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign started by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She highlighted that the "sindoor", which will be prepared from the flowers of this tree, is a "symbol of the valour, honour and self-confidence of Indian women." The Delhi CM stated that the tree will keep reminding of the heroic saga of Operation Sindoor and the resolve to make Delhi a symbol of reenery, cleanliness and compassion. "Today, I planted a vermilion plant in honour of my mother under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sindoor prepared from the flowers of this tree is a symbol of the valour, honour and self-confidence of Indian women. This plant will not only become a symbol of environmental protection but will also always remind us of the heroic saga of 'Operation Sindoor'. India today has entered a new era of environmental awareness and this campaign launched by the Prime Minister defines the thinking of our sensitive and sustainably developing nation. Our resolve is to make Delhi not just a capital but a symbol of greenery, cleanliness and compassion. For this purpose, a target of planting 70 lakh saplings has been set this year so that a green and healthy Delhi can be provided to the coming generations. My cabinet colleague Ashish Sood was also present on this occasion", Rekha Gupta's 'X' post said.