Leaders who attended oppn meet involved in scams worth Rs 20 trn: Shah

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Shah said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Press Trust of India Munger (Bihar)
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday accused opposition leaders, who had attended the June 23 meeting in Patna, of being involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Shah said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Union home minister was addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP.

Bihar has always raised its voice against corruption. Opposition leaders who attended the June 23 meeting in Patna are involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh croreBihar will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said.

In a reference to Kumar who dumped the BJP last year to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state, Shah said leaders who ditched the National Democratic Alliance must be punished.

Shah also questioned the chief minister's track record and asked, Nitish Babu must explain what he has done for Bihar.

He also alleged that the law and order situation has been worsening by the day under the Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

On the other hand, Shah claimed that the state has gained several major infrastructure projects, including medical colleges, expressways, bridges, new railway tracks, 130 MW thermal power plant, during the nine years of the NDA rule at the Centre.

Topics :Amit ShahPatnaBJPOppositionPolitics

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

