Letter row escalates as Priyanka Gandhi accuses PM Modi of disrespect

What started as an effort by Congress to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to threatening comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now escalated into an exchange of letters between the leaders of both parties.

On Friday (September 20), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of “disrespecting” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by not personally responding to his letter and instead delegating the task to Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, whose reply she described as “inferior and aggressive.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Referring to BJP leaders' hostile remarks, Priyanka Gandhi stated that Kharge had expressed concern for the safety of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, by writing to the Prime Minister. She said that if Modi believed in democratic principles, he would have responded to Kharge directly. Instead, Nadda replied in what Priyanka termed an inadequate and aggressive manner.

“If the Prime Minister had faith in democratic values, equal dialogue and respect for elders, he would have personally responded to this letter. Instead, he got an inferior and aggressive response written by Nadda ji and sent it,” she posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

“Was it necessary to disrespect an 82-year-old senior leader,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further accused government leaders of abandoning the country's democratic traditions. She remarked that asking questions and having open dialogue are hallmarks of democracy and should be respected. She suggested that by responding respectfully to Kharge’s letter, the Prime Minister could have enhanced his reputation and authority in the eyes of the public.

Kharge’s letter to PM Modi

Earlier, Kharge had addressed a letter to PM Modi, raising concerns over inflammatory and violent language used by members of the ruling alliance against Rahul Gandhi. He referenced statements made by BJP leaders, including a Union minister's accusation that Rahul Gandhi is the “number one terrorist” and a former BJP MLA's death threat against him, calling these remarks “deeply unsettling.”

Kharge questioned whether the sacrifices of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi were in vain, considering the toxic political rhetoric of today. He urged PM Modi to rein in such behaviour from his allies and take strict action against those responsible.

JP Nadda’s reply to Congress

In a rebuttal, BJP president JP Nadda responded to Kharge’s letter by pointing out the Congress party's own history of offensive remarks. He specifically mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s past comments, including a derogatory statement implying that Narendra Modi and the entire Other Backward Classes were "thieves".

Nadda dismissed Kharge’s letter as a politically motivated attempt to defend Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a “failed product” that has been repeatedly rejected by the people. He further argued that Kharge’s letter either ignored or conveniently overlooked the inappropriate conduct of Congress leaders, prompting him to set the record straight in his response.