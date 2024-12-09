Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by opposition parties

The adjournment came within a minute of the House resuming business after the weekend break

Parliament, New Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday adjourned the House till 12 noon. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday adjourned the House till 12 noon after opposition members, mostly Congress MPs, persisted on raising their issues.

When the House met at 11 am, the opposition members were on their feet trying to raise their issues.

A visibly agitated Birla asked the MPs to go back to their seats and allow the House to function.

"Question Hour is significant. Allow the House to function properly. But you don't want to allow the House to run. The country wants the House to run. You are disrupting the proceedings of the House," he told the protesting members and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The adjournment came within a minute of the House resuming business after the weekend break.

The proceedings of the House were washed out in the first week of the winter session starting November 25 due to protests by opposition members demanding that they be allowed to raise issues like the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court and Sambhal violence.

Last week, the House functioned properly for only two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday. It was disrupted on Thursday after BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to draw some linkages between a foreign investor and a section of opposition leaders and claimed an international conspiracy was afoot to derail India's success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and others tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey, leading to turmoil and adjournment of the House.

The turmoil and repeated adjournments continued on Friday too.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

