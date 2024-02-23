Home / Politics / Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah to visit MP on Sun to review party preparations

Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah to visit MP on Sun to review party preparations

At 3pm, he will address a public meeting in Khajuraho, where the Samajwadi Party will field its candidate as part of the agreement in the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA

Photo: X @BJP4India
Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to review the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a functionary said.

He will visit Gwalior and interact with more than 400 leaders and workers from Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats, MP BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI on Friday.

At 3pm, he will address a public meeting in Khajuraho, where the Samajwadi Party will field its candidate as part of the agreement in the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA.

In the evening, Shah will interact in Bhopal with prominent citizens and experts as well as families that have benefited from schemes of the state and Union governments.

Party functionaries said Shah's visit will concentrate on ensuring the BJP wins all 29 seats from MP, and also work on the plan to get at least 370 votes more per booth in the 2024 polls when compared to the last general elections.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 28 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious in Chhindwara, a stronghold of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

His son Nakul Nath was elected as MP from Chhindwara.

The BJP is making concerted efforts to win the seat, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visiting the area recently and inducting several hundred Congress workers into the ruling party.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

