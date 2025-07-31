Home / Politics / LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues

Parliament
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over various issues, including poll roll revision in Bihar.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Chair had to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm as Opposition members continued with their noisy protests.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Awadhesh Prasad, who was chairing the House, urged the members to take their seats but adjourned the proceedings as his pleas went unheard.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.

"You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes.

The House congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

Chidambaram calls Shah's Afzal Guru execution remark 'lie, distortion'

India has to now contend with CAP- China, America, Pak: Cong's dig at govt

All 'taarif', no gain: Congress mocks PM Modi as Trump slaps 25% tariff

Topics :Lok SabhaMonsoon session of ParliamentOpposition

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story