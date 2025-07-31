LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over various issues, including poll roll revision in Bihar.
As soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Chair had to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm as Opposition members continued with their noisy protests.
Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.
Awadhesh Prasad, who was chairing the House, urged the members to take their seats but adjourned the proceedings as his pleas went unheard.
Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.
"You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.
The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.
As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes.
The House congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA.
