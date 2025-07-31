LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over various issues, including poll roll revision in Bihar.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Chair had to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm as Opposition members continued with their noisy protests.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Awadhesh Prasad, who was chairing the House, urged the members to take their seats but adjourned the proceedings as his pleas went unheard.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.