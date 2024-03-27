Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA not to ally with MVA, releases first list

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, signalling that the outfit will not ally with the opposition MVA

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) office at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Akola
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, signalling that the outfit will not ally with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar accused the MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) - of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the phase of elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

"They (the MVA parties were trying to use VBA for promoting dynastic politics which we have tried to resist," Ambedkar said. The VBA fielded Sanjay Kevat from Bhandara Gondia, Hitesh Madavi from Gadchiroli, Rajesh Bele, Vasant Magar from Buldhana, Prakajkta Pillewar, Rajendra Salunkhe from Wardha, Khemsingh Pawar from Yavatmal-Washim. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced candidates for most of these seats. He alleged that the MVA allies were refusing to consider the factor of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. Jarange has announced support to VBA candidates in the first phase, he said.

Ambedkar also said the party's state committee had discussions that candidates will be fielded from OBC, Muslim, Jain communities and poor sections of the society.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

