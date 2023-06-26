Home / Politics / Maha Dy CM Fadnavis dares Uddhav to release details of family properties

Press Trust of India Chandrapur
Fadnavis reiterated that the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years forced the "family-centric" parties to come under one roof

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dared Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to put details of his family's properties in the public domain.

Fadnavis and Thackeray have been trading barbs after the BJP leader termed the meeting held in Patna last week as the gathering of parties with an agenda to save their "families and dynasties".

Speaking in Chandrapur on Sunday night, Fadnavis reiterated that the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years forced the "family-centric" parties to come under one roof to save their political heirs.

He was addressing BJP leaders and others at an event to mark the Modi government's completion of nine years in power.

A book titled 'Architect of New India' (Marathi version), written by BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was released on the occasion.

"The work of PM Modi has forced the family-dominated parties to gather under one roof to save their dynasties at Patna. The meeting's agenda was not to remove Modi from power but to save their families," Fadnavis claimed.

He asked whether leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are more concerned about their children or about India.

"PM Modi counts the whole country as his family. The Opposition leaders gathered at Patna only passed a resolution to find a suitable match for Rahul Gandhi," Fadnavis said, adding that Modi is like Sun.

Targeting Thackeray, Fadnavis said he doesn't interfere in other's business, "but if I do, I do not leave halfway".

"I said the Patna meeting was joined by family-centric parties but you (Thackeray) commented on my wife. I don't live in a glasshouse. People living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at the houses of others. My life is an open book," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said he is challenging Thackeray to public details of his family's properties.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Mumbai last Saturday, Thackeray launched a strident attack on former ally Fadnavis over his remarks that the Patna meeting was held with a "parivar bachao" agenda.

"I am very sensitive about my family. Do not stoop to such a low level. You (Fadnavis) also have a family, and WhatsApp chats about your family are out in the open," Thackeray had said.

He was apparently referring to phone chats between Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter. The chats are part of a chargesheet filed against them in a case related to the alleged demand of bribes and extortion money from Amruta Fadnavis.

