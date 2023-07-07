Home / Politics / Karnataka govt proposes 2 separate Metro rail projects worth Rs 31,328 cr

Karnataka govt proposes 2 separate Metro rail projects worth Rs 31,328 cr

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday proposed two separate Metro rail projects in Bengaluru worth Rs 31,328 crore.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
In his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly, he said a Detailed Project Report has been submitted to the Central government for approval of Metro Phase-3 at a cost of Rs. 16,328 crore.

This project encompasses a total length of 45 km starting from Kempapura to JP Nagar Fourth Phase and from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, including western Outer Ring Road line.

In addition, a new proposal to construct a new Metro line of 37 km from Hebbal to Sarjapura at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore will be submitted to the Government of India for approval.

He said in the current year, the Metro lines will be expanded from Baiyyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, Kengeri to Challaghatta, Nagasandra to Madawara, RV Road to Bommasandra. The total addition of new lines by the end of 2024 will be 27 km.

Further, in the next three years, the Metro network will be increased from 70 km to 176 km, that is 2.5 times the present network coverage, Siddaramaiah said. The ongoing work of the airport metro line will be expedited and it will be operationalised by 2026, he added

The Chief Minister took a dig at the previous BJP government saying, "the so-called double engine government" has failed to implement the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, an ambitious project formulated to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru City.

The suburban rail has just remained a budget announcement for many years, Siddaramaiah alleged.

He said the total allocation for this project is Rs 15,767 crore, out of which Rs. 3,242 crore is Central share, Rs 5,087 crore State share and the loan component (external sources) is Rs 7,438 crore.

"The Central government has released Rs 500 crore till date (for this project) and the state government has released Rs 660 crore. For the current year, the state government has provided Rs 1,000 crore," Siddaramaiah added.

Karnataka governmentMetro RailBengaluru

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

