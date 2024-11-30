Maha poll verdict murder of democracy; govt, EC should clear doubts: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday claimed that the results of the assembly elections reflect lack of transparency, and said the government and the Election Commission need to clear people's doubts they have raised over the poll process.

He termed the verdict of the Maharashtra polls a "murder of democracy".

In a post on X, the Congress leader said he spoke to social activist Baba Adhav, who has been protesting in Pune against the alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the recently-held Maharashtra elections. Adhav, who is in his 90s, began his three-day protest at Phule Wada, the residence of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, in the city on Thursday. "There is a lack of transparency in the Maharashtra assembly election results. Our stand is that this verdict is a murder of democracy. When people are questioning the fairness of poll process, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and the government to clear their doubts," Patole said on the social media post.

"Senior social activist Dr Baba Adhav has been protesting against this at Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune. Called Dr Adhav and expressed solidarity with him in his agitation and assured that I was with him to save democracy," he added.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in the state, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

Recovering from its Lok Sabha elections losses, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP 41 seats. In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) candidates won 10 seats. Following the results, the opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling parties indulged in manipulation of EVMs in order to win the elections.