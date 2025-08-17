Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Odisha due to dehydration, condition stable

Naveen Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to dehydration, according to party leaders.

“Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5:15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment,” a bulletin issued by the hospital stated.

The 78-year-old former Odisha chief minister felt uneasy on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders told bews agency PTI.