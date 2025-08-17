Home / Politics / Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Odisha due to dehydration, condition stable

Naveen Patnaik hospitalised in Odisha due to dehydration, condition stable

The 78-year-old former Odisha chief minister felt uneasy on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said

Naveen Patnaik
Patnaik had recently returned to Bhubaneswar after undergoing spine surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Naveen Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to dehydration, according to party leaders.
 
“Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5:15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment,” a bulletin issued by the hospital stated.
 
The 78-year-old former Odisha chief minister felt uneasy on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders told bews agency PTI.
 
Patnaik had recently returned to Bhubaneswar after undergoing spine surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. His special flight landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on July 12, where he was given a ceremonial welcome by party leaders and supporters who had gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and holding BJD flags and placards.  ALSO READ: Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM
 
Patnaik had left for Mumbai on June 20 and underwent surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on June 22. The procedure was conducted by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S. Rajasekaran, chairman of Ganga Medical Center and Hospitals in Coimbatore. He was kept under observation in the ICU for two days before being shifted to a private room and discharged on July 7.
 
During his absence, a 15-member committee led by BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra managed the party’s affairs in Odisha.
 
Political Journey
 
Naveen Patnaik entered politics in 1997 after the death of his father, former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. He contested the Aska Lok Sabha by-election in June 1997 on a Janata Dal ticket and won. Later that year, in December 1997, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was formed, breaking away from the Janata Dal and named in memory of Biju Patnaik. Naveen Patnaik was chosen to lead the new party.
 
The BJD allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1998. The coalition contested the 2000 Odisha Assembly elections and secured a majority, leading to Naveen Patnaik becoming the Chief Minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000. Since then, he has continued to head the BJD.
(With inputs from agencies)

Topics :Politics NewsNaveen PattnaikOdisha

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

