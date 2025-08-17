Home / Politics / PM Modi accuses Oppn of maintaining unjust, regressive laws while in power

PM Modi accuses Oppn of maintaining unjust, regressive laws while in power

During his speech, Modi also highlighted the unique alignment wherein BJP governments are currently in place in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan

Modi, Narendra Modi
He asserted that Delhi and the entire NCR have now been freed from such negative politics. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at Opposition leaders, saying that those "who dance with a copy of Constitution on their head" had maintained unjust and regressive laws while in power, trampling the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing an event in the national capital after inaugurating two expressways, the prime minister also said that opposition parties have not been able to digest the success of BJP in Delhi and its adjoining states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

He said: "Ye jo log samvidhan sar par rakh kar naachte hain na, woh samvidhan ko kaise kuchalte the, woh Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) ke bhavna ko kaise daga dete the, woh sachai main batane jaa raha hoon. (Those people who are dancing with a copy of Constitution on their heads, how they used to trample the Constitution and betray B R Ambedkar ideas, I am going to tell you the truth now.)"  "You will be astonished after hearing this. Our sanitation workers in Delhi are fulfilling huge responsibilities. We should thank them every morning.

"Earlier governments used to treat them like slaves," he said, adding that there was a provision in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act that sanitation workers could be jailed for a month on failure to report for duty without prior notice.

"What they used to think about sanitation workers? You will put them in jail for a small mistake," Modi asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition party members are often seen carrying a copy of Constitution, swearing to protect it from the onslaught of the ruling BJP. 

The Opposition parties which now talk big things about social justice had enacted many such rules and laws in the country, Modi said, adding that the government is identifying and repealing such regressive laws.

The government has already repealed hundreds of such laws, and the process is continuing, the prime minister said.

During his speech, Modi also highlighted the unique alignment wherein BJP governments are currently in place in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

He said this reflects the immense blessings the entire region has bestowed upon their party and its leadership.

Modi emphasised that recognizing this responsibility, the government is fully committed to the development of Delhi-NCR.

He pointed out that certain political parties are still unable to accept the public's mandate.

He stated that these parties have distanced themselves from both public trust and ground realities.

Recalling how, a few months ago, conspiracies were hatched to pit the people of Delhi and Haryana against each other, the prime minister mentioned that false claims were made alleging that Haryana residents were poisoning Delhi's water supply.

He asserted that Delhi and the entire NCR have now been freed from such negative politics. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi praising RSS in Independence Day speech insults the day: Vijayan

Public has woken up: Rahul shares new video highlighting 'vote theft'

Want GST 2.0 to be Good and Simple Tax not Growth Suppressing Tax: Cong

PM dishonoured memory of martyrs by praising RSS in I-Day speech: CPI(M)

Cong slams PM Modi for praising RSS on Independence Day, calls it troubling

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterOpposition

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story