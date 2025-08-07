Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP were among those who attended the meet

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

