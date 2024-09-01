Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Maintaining law & order Rajasthan govt's top priority: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Maintaining law & order Rajasthan govt's top priority: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the remarks at a meeting held at his office on Saturday night to review the law and order situation in the state

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the police department to ensure a safe environment for the common people in the state. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that maintaining law and order in Rajasthan is the top priority of his government and police should adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against crime, according to an official statement.

Sharma made the remarks at a meeting held at his office on Saturday night to review the law and order situation in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He directed the police department to ensure a safe environment for the common people in the state.

The chief minister directed all additional director generals (ADG) to visit their respective ranges and hold a meeting with the police department officials regarding law and order in the district, the statement said.

Sharma underlined that the prevention of cybercrime is necessary.

For this, the general public should be made aware and strict action against criminals should continue. Along with this, prompt action should also be taken in narcotics-related cases and against illegal mining, he said.

More From This Section

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: MVA holds protest march from Hutatma Chowk

NC to prioritise lifting of Afspa if voted to power in J&K: Omar Abdullah

AAP will win all 70 seats if Delhi Assembly polls held now: Manish Sisodia

Rahul Gandhi to visit US from Sep 8, hold interactions at Texas university

Govts must protect every religion, says NC president Farooq Abdullah

He said the police department has to keep an eye on social media to keep pace with the changing times. For this, the help of IT experts should be taken, he said.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government is committed to providing a safe environment to women. He directed officials to expedite the formation of Kalika Unit for women's safety.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Anand Kumar, Director General of Police U R Sahoo and other senior officials were present in the meeting.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal signs agreements for investment worth Rs 4.5 trn

Rajasthan's industry body urges state govt for continuation of RIPS

Power Grid acquires project-specific SPV for power evacuation in Rajasthan

Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

Topics :rajasthanBJPLaw and ordercrimesPolice

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story