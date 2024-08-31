NC to prioritise lifting of Afspa if voted to power in J&K: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference will prioritise the lifting of Afspa from Jammu and Kashmir and put an end to the "unjust harassment faced by Kashmiri youth" if it is voted to power, party vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday. Abdullah had pitched for the revocation of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (Afspa) in 2012 when he was chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He had even announced that AFSPA would be revoked during his tenure but the proposal faced strong opposition from the Army. "The party (National Conference) reiterates its unwavering dedication to fulfilling the promises outlined in our manifesto. Once in power, the National Conference-led government will prioritise the lifting of AFSPA, putting an end to the unjust harassment faced by our youth," Abdullah said as he welcomed prominent political activists into the party.

The National Conference leader said his party was committed to streamlining the passport verification process, creating job opportunities for the unemployed, and ensuring that every household had access to essential resources, increased ration and reliable utility services without putting a burden on their finances.

Highlighting the significance of the party's manifesto, Abdullah said it truly reflected the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is precisely why it was rejected by the BJP," he said and warned that "every vote cast in favour of parties other than the National Conference and its allies will only serve to strengthen the BJP, regardless of the party chosen".

Abdullah, who is contesting the assembly polls from the Ganderbal seat, said the National Conference is not interested in winning the elections through fear tactics against the BJP.

"Instead, the party has developed a comprehensive manifesto that addresses the concerns of artisans, unemployed youngsters, agriculturalists, transporters, hoteliers, traders, and more. The manifesto not only identifies the issues but also presents a clear roadmap to tackle them effectively," he added.

Elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the results declared on October 8.

The National Conference and the Congress have finalised a seat-share formula, with the parties contesting 51 and 32 seats, respectively.