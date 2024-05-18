Home / Politics / Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP to go against CM Kejriwal, says AAP

She said Maliwal was made the face of this 'conspiracy' by the BJP

Atishi marlena,Atishi
New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, May 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that party MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her, is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case and she was "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of the "conspiracy" against the Chief Minister.

Talking to PTI-Video, Atishi, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, alleged that Maliwal went to the chief minister's official residence on Monday without an appointment.

"Why did she barge inside? Why did she land up at the chief minister's residence without an appointment? Arvind Kejriwal was busy that day and did not meet her. If he had met her that day, the allegations levelled against Bibhav Kumar could have been levelled against him," Atishi said.

She said Maliwal was made the face of this "conspiracy" by the BJP.

"The BJP has a pattern. First they file cases and then threaten to send leaders to jail. Swati Maliwal is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch. An FIR has been registered in the case and it is at a stage where she could be arrested.

"The BJP blackmailed Maliwal and made her the face of this conspiracy," the AAP leader charged.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen, charges rejected as "baseless" by the party.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal and named Kumar as an accused.

Atishi said if the Delhi Police is impartial, it should also register an FIR on Kumar's complaint against Maliwal.

"Will the Delhi Police register a case of trespassing, breach of security and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty against her? If the Delhi Police is impartial, it should register an FIR on Bibhav's complaint. Will it act on his complaint the same way it did on Maliwal's complaint?" she asked.

"Her call records should be looked into and analysed (to see) which BJP leaders she was in touch with," she said.

As part of its probe into the incident, the Delhi Police on Friday took Maliwal to Kejriwal's residence to recreate the crime scene. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSwati MaliwalAAP governmentAtishi MarlenaAam Aadmi PartyLok Sabha

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

