The report said the Women's Reservation Bill was finally passed in September 2023 as the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill after six attempts over almost three decades.

Implementation is expected after the next census and delimitation exercise. “The question, therefore, remains as to whether there is enough political will to make this commitment a law… The timely conduct of the census planned in 2026-27 is crucial to implement this bill by 2029,” the ADR said.