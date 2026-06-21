Purvodaya in focus with PM Modi's push for eastern India's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in West Bengal over the weekend, and is slated to be in Assam on July 1, where he will hold the India-Japan annual summit talks with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, in Guwahati. Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor’s President Toshihiro Suzuki. This is the first instance of the India-Japan annual summit, or any other similarly high-profile bilateral summit, taking place in the northeast.