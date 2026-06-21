Home / Politics / Purvodaya in focus with PM Modi's push for eastern India's development

Purvodaya in focus with PM Modi's push for eastern India's development

From Bengal to Assam, Modi's eastern outreach gathers pace as Guwahati prepares to host the landmark India-Japan summit

(L-R) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Governor of West Bengal RN Ravi, PM Narendra Modi & West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mooke
premium
(L-R) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Governor of West Bengal RN Ravi, PM Narendra Modi & West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 10:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in West Bengal over the weekend, and is slated to be in Assam on July 1, where he will hold the India-Japan annual summit talks with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, in Guwahati. Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor’s President Toshihiro Suzuki. This is the first instance of the India-Japan annual summit, or any other similarly high-profile bilateral summit, taking place in the northeast. 
The two sides will ink agreements across sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, and green energy. Assam’s Morigaon district is where India’s first indigenous semiconductor facility led by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test is located. 
The summit in Assam aligns with the then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s strategic plan, which he discussed in a 2023 speech at New Delhi’s Indian Council for World Affairs. Kishida advocated building an industrial value chain connecting India’s northeast, Bay of Bengal, and the Indo-Pacific. 
“The Northeast India, which is surrounded by land, still has unexploited economic potential. Viewing Bangladesh and other areas to the south as a single economic zone, we will promote the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India industrial value chain concept in cooperation with India and Bangladesh to foster the growth of the entire region,” he said. 
The PM’s visits to the eastern states are part of the governme­nt’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision. Barring Jharkhand and Mizoram, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has governments in most states in India’s east and northeast. 
In a letter to Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on the occasion of ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ or West Bengal Day on Saturday, Modi said the Centre will support the state in all ways possible. 
Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj on Saturday after unveiling projects worth over ₹47,600 crore, Modi said the Centre’s vision was to develop the country through the development of eastern India. 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also on a visit to the north-eastern states, and chaired a seminar in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Friday on ‘leveraging externally aided projects (EAPs)’. 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A post-poll fiscal reality check: TN and Kerala face rising debt pressure

Facing revolt by six MPs, Uddhav says ready to quit as party chief

TMC's treasurer seeks freeze on party bank accounts amid leadership battle

Rebel TMC MPs announce merger with regional party NCPI, to back NDA

Premium

BJD at a crossroads as defections test Naveen Patnaik's leadership

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia growthEast IndiaJapan

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story