Home / Politics / Makes women look stupid: AAP leader claims Bill a 'fraudulent move'

Makes women look stupid: AAP leader claims Bill a 'fraudulent move'

She demanded that the delimitation and Census provisions in the Bill be removed, urging that the draft legislation be passed before the Lok Sabha polls next year

ANI Politics
AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy (Centre)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The AAP's women's unit president in Karnataka, Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a fraudulent move that makes women look stupid.

"This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud," Kushala Swamy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections," she added.

She demanded that the delimitation and Census provisions in the Bill be removed, urging that the draft legislation be passed before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

"The Bill can only come into effect after the delimitation process. After that, it will be in effect for up to 15 years. If BJP is truly interested in women's welfare, it should remove delimitation and Census provisions in the bill," she added.

"The next Lok Sabha elections are close. However, for this Bill to be implemented, a census must be conducted first. Constituency delimitation has to be done on the basis of the census report. Only on the basis of delimitation can reservations be given. It will take a year to do the census and the delimitation process will start after that.

Also Read

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Govt's new bill on women's reservation will strengthen democracy: PM Modi

LS adjourns till Sept 20 after Centre introduces Women Reservation Bill

Congress never serious about women's reservation or their empowerment: BJP

If festivals can be celebrated simultaneously, why not election: BJP leader

Cong never serious about women's reservation, only shows 'tokenism': Shah

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

Topics :Women Reservation BillAAPParliament

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story