Home / Politics / If festivals can be celebrated simultaneously, why not election: BJP leader

If festivals can be celebrated simultaneously, why not election: BJP leader

"We celebrate Diwali together across the country. The festivals of Christmas and Eid are also celebrated together all over the country....so why can not we celebrate the election-day together, he said

Press Trust of India Indore
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Batting for the 'one nation, one election' proposal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday asked if festivals like Diwali can be celebrated at the same time across the country, why can not there be simultaneous polls.

He was replying to the question whether it was practically possible to hold simultaneous elections in view of different weather conditions in different parts of the country.

"We celebrate Diwali together across the country. The festivals of Christmas and Eid are also celebrated together all over the country....so why can not we celebrate the election-day together, he said.

The BJP leader termed the Congress's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' outreach campaign as an "apology yatra" ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh that are due in November.

The previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath did not fulfil the promises made to farmers, milk producers, the unemployed youth and teachers, he claimed.

Calling the bill reserving a quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, introduced by the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, as historic, Vijayvargiya said, "By introducing this bill, prime minister Modi's government has given a strong reply to those who only talked about women's empowerment."

On Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's statement that the bill was "our (Congress's) own", he said the Congress always tries to hog credit fraudulently.

"Once upon a time, the Congress gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' to win elections, but did it reduce poverty?" he asked.

Asked about senior BJP leader Uma Bharti expressing disappointment over the lack of quota for OBC women in the reservation for women, Vijayvargiya refused to comment, saying he was not fully aware of her statement.

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

AAP will perform poorly in MP polls just as it did in Gujarat: Vijayvargiya

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

Re-examine rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, others: SC tells court

Cong never serious about women's reservation, only shows 'tokenism': Shah

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

Congress plans 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP in Rajasthan

Cong dubs Women's Reservation Bill 'election jumla', huge betrayal of hopes

Topics :one nation one electionBJPKailash Vijayvargiya

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employees

Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story