Mamata assures Manipur people of help, urges them to embrace peace

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged the people of ethnic strife affected Manipur to embrace peace for the sake of humanity.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a press conference, in Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
She also assured the people of the northeastern state of standing by their side.

"My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred's cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity," Banerjee tweeted.

A delegation of MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA, of which the TMC is a part, visited Manipur for two days since Saturday.

"I earnestly plead to Manipur's brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion," she said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalTMCManipur

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

