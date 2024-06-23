Home / Politics / Manipur CM to discuss security issues along Jiribam-Cachar with Himanta

Manipur CM to discuss security issues along Jiribam-Cachar with Himanta

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the state have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam

Tight vigil is being maintained along the Assam-Manipur inter-state boundary and patrolling and area domination is being conducted, a police officer said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in Guwahati to discuss security issues along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-state boundary with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official said on Sunday.

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the state have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam.

To discuss the security situation along the inter-state boundary, Singh, along with senior minister L Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on Saturday evening, the official said.

The two CMs are also likely to discuss coordination among police forces to effectively deal with militants active along the inter-state boundary, he said.

Singh is likely to return to Manipur on Sunday, another official said.

Sarma had on Saturday asked officials concerned to ensure there is no spillover of Manipur's ethnic violence into Assam and that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people seeking refuge from the neighbouring state.

Tight vigil is being maintained along the Assam-Manipur inter-state boundary and patrolling and area domination is being conducted, a police officer said.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

