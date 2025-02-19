Mann slams Oppn for 'spreading rumours' that Kejriwal wants to be Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties for "spreading rumours" that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the chief minister of the border state following the party's rout in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Is it possible?" Mann questioned when he was asked that the opposition party leaders claimed that Kejriwal would be the next chief minister of Punjab.

"They (the opposition) say whatever comes to their mind. They earlier had said so," said Mann while speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh.

They only spread rumours, alleged Mann as he slammed the rival party leaders.

Following the debacle in the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal had met Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

Several opposition party leaders had targeted Kejriwal for calling the meeting of Punjab MLAs.