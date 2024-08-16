Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marathas won't get quota, Maharashtra govt only listening to OBCs: Jarange

Manoj Jarange
File photo | Source: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
It is "almost clear now" the Maharashtra government will not give reservations to the Maratha community as it is only listening to the OBC groups, activist Manoj Jarange alleged on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in his native Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, some 60 kilometres from here, he said the Eknath Shinde government is disrespecting the Maratha community. "The state government is listening to and giving time to only Other Backward Classes leaders. The Maratha community is disrespected. It is almost clear now the Maratha community will not be given reservation by the Maharashtra government. Therefore, we need to remove them (government)," Jarange claimed.

Talking about upcoming assembly polls, he said a decision on fielding candidates will be taken after August 29. "I think there should be no alliance as such and we can think of fielding independent candidates. We will think about the social equations of the candidates," he said. In case poll "equations" are not favourable, then "we can get our rights through agitations", Jarange added.

Aug 16 2024

