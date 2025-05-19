Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator of BSP

After expelling him from the Bahujan Samaj Party a few months back, BSP Chief Mayawati has once again appointed her nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator of the party.

The decision was taken at a national-level meeting on Sunday at the party's central office in Delhi's Lodhi Road.

Senior party leaders, state representatives, and coordinators from across the country remained present during the meeting. It was decided that Akash would take charge of campaigning in the upcoming elections.

"It is hoped that Akash Anand, this time, will take measures carefully in the interest of the party and the movement, strengthening the ideological foundations of the party," the party said in a statement.

ALSO READ: EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

Earlier, Mayawati had reinducted Akash Anand into the party after he issued a public apology and pledged loyalty to the party and its principles.

However, she made it clear that reinducting his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, is not possible, citing his involvement in serious anti-party activities.

Also Read

In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief said that a decision has been made to give her nephew "another chance."

"Akash Anand publicly acknowledged his mistakes, expressed full respect and honour towards senior members, and pledged not to be influenced by his father-in-law's words, instead dedicating his life to the BSP party and the movement. In view of this, the decision has been made to give him another chance," Mayawati wrote in her post.

Referring to Akash's father-in-law, Mayawati made it clear that his actions had harmed the party significantly.

"The mistakes of Akash's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, are unforgivable. Through factionalism and other serious anti-party activities, he has not only harmed the party but also left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career. Therefore, the question of forgiving him or taking him back into the party does not arise," the BSP Chief said.

Akash Anand had been expelled from the BSP following a controversial tweet and internal disagreements. The BSP chief's announcement regarding his reinstatement came with a public apology, in which he pledged complete alignment with the party's leadership and promised to avoid external influences.