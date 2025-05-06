Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

EC interacts with BSP chief Mayawati for better understanding of issues

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi spoke with the BSP leadership at the Nirvachan Sadan

Mayawati

BSP's national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra and party treasurer Shridhar were also present (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Tuesday held an interaction with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati here as part of an initiative to push for greater and regular engagement with different stakeholders, including political parties.

BSP's national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra and party treasurer Shridhar were also present.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi spoke with the BSP leadership at the Nirvachan Sadan.

The meeting is in continuation of the Election Commission's emphasis on fostering greater and regular engagement with different stakeholders.

 

The poll authority has initiated interactions with national and state political parties to provide a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable party chiefs to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.

This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders, the EC said.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted, including 40 meetings by state chief electoral officers, 800 by district election officers, and 3,879 by electoral registration officers engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Mayawati Election Commission Bahujan Samaj Party

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

