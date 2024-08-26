Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Mayawati denies retirement, accuses media of spreading false news

Mayawati denies retirement, accuses media of spreading false news

The 68-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that she was not retiring from active politics. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that she was not retiring from active politics and alleged that the "casteist media" had been "propagating such fake news".

The 68-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"To foil the conspiracies of opponents to weaken the Ambedkarite caravan of the Bahujans, like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the venerable Kanshi Ram ji, my decision to remain dedicated to the self-respect and self-esteem movement of BSP till my last breath is firm," she said in a post on X.

"That is, there is no question of my retirement from active politics. Ever since the party has put forward Akash Anand as the successor of BSP in my absence or in dire ill health, the casteist media has been propagating such fake news that people should be cautious," Mayawati said in Hindi.

"Although earlier also rumours were spread about me being made the president (of India), whereas the venerable Kanshi Ram ji had rejected a similar offer and said that becoming the president meant retiring from active politics which was not acceptable to him in the interest of the party, then how was it possible for his disciple to accept it?" she said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mayawati slams Cong, SP's double standards, rules out future alliances

Mayawati slams SP, Congress for being silent on SC, ST sub-classification

Interests of SC/ ST safe only in hands of Ambedkarite BSP: Mayawati

BJP has adopted anti-SC,ST stance, INDIA bloc silent on issue: Mayawati

BSP supports Bharat Bandh against order on sub-classification of SCs

Topics :MayawatiBSPUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story