Mayawati hits at Centre, says govt should give employment guarantee

"If there is a modest per capita income in the country i.e. if there is no money in people's pockets to spend, then what is the use of blowing the trumpet of development."

Also, how is a 'developed India' possible with a huge army of unemployed?" she said | File image
Press Trust of India Lucknow

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Monday flayed the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of unemployment and asked it to display true patriotism by giving an employment guarantee to the people.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister charged that the development of millions of poor have been affected due to the "casteist, arrogant and non-inclusive governments headed earlier by the Congress and now the BJP" and asked the people to elect a party in Lok Sabha polls that is dedicated to public interest and welfare of the backward castes.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "From New Year, the government should discharge true patriotism and 'Rajdharma' by ensuring only 'employment guarantee', because the rest of the government guarantees have proved to be more of deceitful politics of narrow nationalism."

"If there is a modest per capita income in the country i.e. if there is no money in people's pockets to spend, then what is the use of blowing the trumpet of development. Also, how is a 'developed India' possible with a huge army of unemployed?" she said.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

