Let's remember people in Gaza facing most unjust assault: Priyanka Gandhi

In a post on X on new year's eve, the Congress general secretary said that while our children celebrate, the children of the people in Gaza are being "murdered mercilessly".

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged people to remember "our brothers and sisters" in Gaza and slammed "the so-called leaders of the world" for watching in silence and moving on "unperturbed in their quest for power and greed".

In a post on X on new year's eve, the Congress general secretary said that while our children celebrate, the children of the people in Gaza are being "murdered mercilessly".

"As we celebrate the beginning of a new year and wish each other that love, peace, laughter and goodness should fill our lives, let us remember our brothers and sisters in Gaza who are facing the most unjust and inhuman assault on their right to life, dignity and freedom," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly. The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed," she said.

Yet there are millions of ordinary people who are raising their voices demanding an end to the horrific violence being perpetrated in Gaza, and those millions of people with brave hearts bring us hope for a new tomorrow, the Congress leader said.

She urged the people to be one of them.

Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal against the violence in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire there.

The war, triggered by the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

