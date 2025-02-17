Mayawati raises concerns over alleged foreign interference in elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday raised concerns over alleged foreign interference in Indian elections, citing reports that USD 21 million was allegedly sent by an US agency under the pretext of increasing voter participation.

"The news from America is quite shocking as a massive amount of USD 21 million has reportedly been provided in the name of increasing voter participation in India. The people of the country must remain cautious and question whether this is an interference in free and fair elections, and if so, who has been benefiting from it," she said in a press note issued by the party here on Monday.

Her reaction came after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India." The DOGE in a post on X on Saturday announced cancelling many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars. The department said, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled..." The list included USD 486 million in grants to the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening including USD 21 million for "voter turnout in India".

In the press note issued by the party on Monday, the BSP chief also said the "overwhelming dominance of the BJP and AAP under government protection" made conditions unfavourable for her party in the Delhi elections.

"BSP members fought with full strength in the Delhi elections, just like they did in Haryana. However, due to the strong political maneuvering and deceptive promises of the opposing parties, as well as the overwhelming dominance of BJP and AAP under government protection, BSP could not achieve the expected results," she said.

Despite the disappointing results in the Delhi polls where her party could not win a single seat, Mayawati urged BSP workers not to feel discouraged and remain committed to their cause, emphasising the party's ideological foundation and historical successes.

Also Read

She said the "BSP has always been a party of struggle" and has achieved significant political milestones through its dedication to the principles of B R Ambedkar.

"Everyone must remember that BSP is an Ambedkarite party that has gained many political and electoral successes through struggle. Particularly in Uttar Pradesh, during its four terms in government, the BSP has worked extensively for the dignity, self-respect, and economic liberation of the Bahujan community.

"Due to this, caste-based, capitalist, and communal forces have continuously conspired against the BSP and its leadership, using every possible tactic ?including political manipulation, financial coercion, and false propaganda ?to weaken the party. However, we must not be disheartened but continue working tirelessly towards achieving power through the right to vote, as envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar," she asserted.

The BSP drew a blank in the Delhi polls held earlier this month.

The BJP won a comfortable majority (48 seats) in the elections to the 70-member assembly, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power after a decade.