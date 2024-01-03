Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

YS Sharmila , the founder of YSR Telangana party (YSRTP), is set to join the Congress party soon. She will travel to Delhi on Wednesday where she is expected to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to make the key announcement.

The younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila had been in close talks with the Congress over the merger. According to the reports, she is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states after the merger of the YSRTP with Congress.

YSRTP's role behind Congress' win in Telangana polls

Sharmila, a staunch critic of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, had announced her support to the Congress during the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana. The 50-year-old politician clarified that her decision to not contest in the recent Telangana Assembly Polls was a strategic move to support the Congress party in the state, emphasising YSRTP's key role in bringing the party to power.

The Congress dethroned the BRS in the southern state in the election held on November 30. The Rao-led government had been ruling the state since 2014, the year when Telangana was granted statehood. The Congress had won an absolute majority in Telangana, winning 64 of 119 seats. Rao-led BRS had won 38 seats.

Who is YS Sharmila

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. She parted ways politically with her brother Jagan in July 2021 after she floated her outfit in Telangana. Jagan is the founder and president of the political party, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The latest political developments are likely to result in a fierce election battle between the siblings in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are likely scheduled for April to May this year.

Earlier, Sharmila had indicated that the merger talks were in final stages. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last year. "Prolonged discussions were held (between Sharmila and Gandhis). We discussed how to work together and how to defeat the KCR's (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) corrupt government. These discussions have reached final stages," she had told the reporters in September on the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's death anniversary on September 2.

