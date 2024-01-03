Home / Politics / Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

Meet Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM's sister who is set to join Congress

YS Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had been in close talks with the Congress over the merger with her party. The brother-sister parted ways politically in July 2021

YS Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party. (Photo: X/@@realyssharmila)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

YS Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana party (YSRTP), is set to join the Congress party soon. She will travel to Delhi on Wednesday where she is expected to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to make the key announcement.

The younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila had been in close talks with the Congress over the merger. According to the reports, she is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states after the merger of the YSRTP with Congress.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


YSRTP's role behind Congress' win in Telangana polls

Sharmila, a staunch critic of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, had announced her support to the Congress during the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana. The 50-year-old politician clarified that her decision to not contest in the recent Telangana Assembly Polls was a strategic move to support the Congress party in the state, emphasising YSRTP's key role in bringing the party to power.

The Congress dethroned the BRS in the southern state in the election held on November 30. The Rao-led government had been ruling the state since 2014, the year when Telangana was granted statehood. The Congress had won an absolute majority in Telangana, winning 64 of 119 seats. Rao-led BRS had won 38 seats.

Who is YS Sharmila

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. She parted ways politically with her brother Jagan in July 2021 after she floated her outfit in Telangana. Jagan is the founder and president of the political party, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The latest political developments are likely to result in a fierce election battle between the siblings in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are likely scheduled for April to May this year.

Earlier, Sharmila had indicated that the merger talks were in final stages. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last year. "Prolonged discussions were held (between Sharmila and Gandhis). We discussed how to work together and how to defeat the KCR's (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) corrupt government. These discussions have reached final stages," she had told the reporters in September on the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's death anniversary on September 2.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

PM Modi will get another term in office after 2024 polls: Chhagan Bhujbal

Cong collects over Rs 10 cr donation amount under Donate for Desh campaign

Sometimes one ends up in exile while waiting for coronation: Ex-MP CM

BJP wants to arrest Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for LS polls: AAP

BJP alleges 'hidden motive' as CM Kejriwal skips ED's third summon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyTelanganaIndian National Congressmallikarjun khargeindian politicsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story