Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress

The Congress leadership assured Sharmila that her colleagues in Telangana will be suitably placed, the sources added (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana party, will travel to Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the merger of her party with the Congress, sources here said on Tuesday.
Sharmila, who chaired her party meeting today, said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi tomorrow.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Sources told PTI that Sharmila will be given a post in Congress at the national level and is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states after the merger of YSRTP with Congress.
Everything will be clear in one or two days. Please be patient, she told reporters after the meeting, when asked.
The Congress leadership assured Sharmila that her colleagues in Telangana will be suitably placed, the sources added.
Sharmila had announced her support to Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the allegedly corrupt and anti-people rule of BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.
She earlier said her discussions with Congress party on working together, or a possible merger, have reached a final stage. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last year.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

"KCR's countdown has begun": YS Sharmila after meeting Rahul Gandhi

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

VHP warns Owaisi of legal action for 'provoking Muslim community'

BJP holds key meet in Delhi with eye on Lok Sabha polls, Ram Mandir event

AAP to act according to law, party says as Kejriwal summoned by ED on Jan 3

Congress writes to CEC, seeks time to share INDIA bloc's views on VVPATS

Govt wants Oppn to behave like Bidhuri to avoid suspension: Derek O'Brien

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress merger Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon