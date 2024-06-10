Modi clears PM-Kisan instalment, houses for poor in 1st decision in 3.0

In his first decision after taking charge for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signed a file transferring the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) fund, amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, to around 9.3 crore farmers. Later in the day, in its first meeting, the Union cabinet under his leadership also approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

PMAY has been in implementation since 2015-16 to assist eligible rural and urban households in constructing houses with basic amenities. Out of the three crore new houses approved, sources said approximately two crore will be built under the rural component of the scheme, while the remaining will be constructed under the urban part.

Under the rural component — known as PMAY-Grameen — new allottees will receive enhanced assistance of close to Rs 200,000 for each house in plains and over Rs 220,000 in hilly regions. This enhanced allocation is over 67% more than the current assistance for rural houses. The increased assistance was approved in the interim Budget for FY25.

The urban component of the scheme ensures assistance for availing cheaper loans for affordable houses.

Since the inception of PMAY-Grameen, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for eligible poor families during the last 10 years of the Modi government, an official statement said.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are equipped with basic amenities like toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and tap water through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.





After signing the file for the release of PM-KISAN fund, Modi emphasized his government's commitment to "kisan kalyan" (farmers' welfare). He expressed the government's dedication to continue working for farmers and the agriculture sector in the future.

However, the opposition Congress criticized the move, stating that it was merely clearing pending dues, as the 17th instalment was due in April and May but could not be distributed due to the model code of conduct.

Under PM-KISAN, the central government provides Rs 6,000 to each eligible farmer per year in three equal instalments as income support.

Apart from the Centre, many state governments, particularly those ruled by the BJP, have announced measures aimed at helping the poor and underprivileged class after the 2024 General Election results.

In Haryana, the Nayab Singh Saini government has announced several measures aimed at the poor and the youth since June 4. These measures include opening appointments for 50,000 posts in various government departments, providing 1.000km of free bus rides to 2.2 million poor households through a smart card, renovation of hostels and dharamshalas belonging to SCs and STs, and distribution of plots to below poverty line (BPL) families.

Haryana is set to go into polls in the next few months, with the parliamentary poll setback for the BJP fresh in its mind — the party lost five Lok Sabha seats to the Congress.

In Rajasthan, where the ruling BJP lost 11 seats to the opposition, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government has decided to top up the Centre’s PM-KISAN with an additional Rs 2,000 per annum. Once this is implemented, farmers in the state will receive Rs 8,000 as income support.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP fared poorly, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced measures to prevent paper leaks in examinations. The steps include streamlining the process of delivering papers, using two or more paper sets for every examination shift, mandatory CCTV vigil in every room where examination is being conducted, and reducing delays in the recruitment process.

Several experts blamed repeated paper leaks in UP and inordinate delays in conducting tests for government vacancies as being one of the main grievances of the youth against the ruling dispensation, which the opposition managed to capitalize on.