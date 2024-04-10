Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PM MUDRA Yojana: How to get a collateral-free loan with this Scheme

PM MUDRA Yojana: How to get a collateral-free loan with this Scheme

Government-endorsed PM MUDRA scheme is easier to access for small credit amounts

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched in April 2015 with the aim to facilitate easy and collateral-free micro credit of up to Rs 10,00,000 for non-corporate, non-farm small and micro entrepreneurs. Loans under PMMY are provided by member lending institutions (MLIs): Banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), micro finance institutions (MFIs) and other financial intermediaries.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Benefits of PM Mudra loan

It offers the reliability of a government-endorsed scheme.
 
No collateral required: Borrowers don’t need to provide any security or third-party guarantee.
 
Competitive interest rates: Interest rates are affordable. The rate of interest is decided by lending institutions in terms of RBI guidelines.
 
Accessibility: Funds can be accessed easily using a Mudra loan card.
 
Wide coverage: Available to a range of businesses including vendors, traders, and service providers.
 
Flexible repayment terms: Designed to accommodate the financial situation of small businesses.
 
Types of PMMY loans
 
Shishu (up to Rs 50,000).
 
Kishore (from Rs 50,001 to Rs 5,00,000).
 
Tarun (from Rs 500,001 to Rs.10,00,000).
 
Documents required for Mudra loan application
 
Duly filled application form with recent passport-sized photographs.
 
KYC documents of the applicant, such as passport, voter’s ID card, driving licence, Aadhaar Card, PAN card.
 
Relevant documents if the applicant belongs to special categories like SC/ST, or any other specified category.
 
Proof of business address.
 
Business establishment certificate (applicable for existing enterprises).
 
Bank statements for the last 12 months.
 
Any additional documents as required by the bank.
 
How to apply for PMMY loans
 
Visit a PMMY-authorised financial institution or NBFC.
 
Ensure you have a well-documented business plan in hand.
 
Complete the Mudra loan application form accurately, providing all required details.
 
Submit the application form along with necessary documents and passport-sized photographs.
 
Following thorough verification of your documents, your loan request will be approved, and the sanctioned amount will be transferred directly to your designated bank account.
 
How apply for a Mudra loan online
 
Visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
 
Fill out the form with accurate details including your name, address, contact number, and Know Your Customer details.
 
Ensure you have all the required documents for Mudra loan application ready, and submit them along with the filled application form.
 
Complete any additional procedures as specified by the bank. Note that these procedures may vary slightly depending on the bank you are applying to.
 
The bank will then proceed to verify the submitted documents.
 
Upon successful verification, the loan amount will be credited to your account.

Also Read

Atal Pension Yojana: How to avail of pension scheme for unorganised sector

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

Atal Pension Yojana: Benefits, eligibility and controversy explained

TMSEp565: Extension of PMGKAY, Subrata Roy, primary market, PMPVTG Mission

Is Sukanya Samrddhi Yojana the best investment option for a girl child?

Spain joins UK, Portugal in scrapping Golden Visas: All you need to know

Explained: Silver prices may touch Rs 1 lakh, should you invest?

Subscription traps to hidden charges: Dark patterns are plaguing the UPI boom

New Zealand tightens visa rules: How will it impact Indian job seekers?

15G/15H or Section 197 to avoid TDS? Choice depends on your income

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mudra schemeMUDRA loanschemefinanceloansbusiness loan

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story