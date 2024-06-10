Modi govt 3.0 cabinet: Jyotiraditya Scindia becomes new telecom minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia cemented his importance for the BJP when he won the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh with a huge margin of 540,929 votes in the recent election. Understandably, in the new Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted him to Telecom Minister from his pre-election role of Civil Aviation Minister. He will also hold charge of the Ministry for Development of the North Eastern Region.

Scindia is the grandson of Jiwajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior. His father, the late Madhavrao Scindia, was a senior Congress leader and a former Union Minister. Following his father's death in a plane crash in 2001, Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joined Congress.

Scindia made his electoral debut in 2002, winning the Guna Lok Sabha seat in the by-election. He went on to win four consecutive terms from the constituency, establishing himself as a prominent leader in the state. In 2008, he served as the Minister of State for Telecommunications, Posts and IT; in 2009 as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and then, in 2012, as Minister of Power (Independent Charge).

However, Scindia's political journey took a turn in 2020 when he resigned from the Congress party, triggering a political crisis that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. His subsequent switch to the BJP was seen as a significant coup for the party. In the Modi government's second term, Scindia was appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister, a crucial portfolio considering India's rapidly growing aviation sector.

Scindia was recognized for his straightforward approach as a minister, with a strong command of the intricate matters within the Indian aviation sector. In internal meetings, he was not hesitant in pulling up the airline and airport officials whenever they were found to be not up to the mark.

As Telecom Minister, notifying the rules governing the landmark Telecom Bill, along with the framing of guidelines for satellite spectrum, is expected to keep Scindia busy during the next few months. However, successfully conducting a spectrum auction, currently set for June 25, would rank as his highest priority.