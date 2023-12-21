Home / Politics / Modi ecosystem talking on caste after silence on caste census demand: Cong

Modi ecosystem talking on caste after silence on caste census demand: Cong

Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community

In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the mimicry issue, the Congress on Thursday said the "Modi ec(h)o system" has gotten hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste after remaining silent on issues such as caste census demand and farmers' agitation.

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community.

In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".

"The Modi ec(h)o system is completely silent on: Manipur. Over 700 deaths during farmers' agitation. Violence on women wrestlers by Delhi police and sexual harassment of wrestlers by a BJP MP," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Role of BJP MP who facilitated entry of the intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th. Demand for the conduct of a Caste Census to ensure social justice and adequate share in the social, economic and political structures of the country," Ramesh said.

"But suddenly Modi ec(h)o system gets hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste. This is nothing but the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction," he said.

Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted.

Also Read

A 700% jump in tomato prices creates windfall for some Indian farmers

73 farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra's Chandrapur from Jan to July 2023

Telangana farmers wait for red gram board a year after receiving GI tag

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali border to take part in stir

Punjab farmers end protest, warn of 'bigger agitation' if promises not met

Rijiju criticises Cong, DMK MPs for questioning SC ruling on Article 370

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla warns 3 Congress MPs against protesting in House

I-T dept recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLA's home in 19-hour search

EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disability

Opposition holds protest against suspension of 143 MPs from Parliament

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiJagdeep DhankarModi govtCongressfarmers

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story