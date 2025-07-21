We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday gave an inside in the INDIA alliance meeting held on July 19, and said that the INDIA Alliance has finalised its strategy ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, which centres around the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and statements made by US President Donald Trump.

MP Tiwari, while talking to ANI, said, "Yesterday, a detailed discussion on formulating strategy for the upcoming session regarding the crisis in which the nation has been pushed into by the BJP-NDA Government. It was a joint effort held in a conducive environment. I am happy to tell you that keeping national interest as supreme, it has been decided against the BJP's activities that are weakening the country, its democracy and economy."

MP Tiwari said that the US President Trump's statement about the five fighter jets being shot down is disturbing and added, "It has been decided to raise issues, the most important being the Pahalgam attack. To date, the traces of terrorists have not been found. Regarding Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump stated for the 24th time that he secured the ceasefire. A shocking statement was made that five fighter jets were shot down. The defence attache also said the same. CDS too said the same. This disturbs us."

He also mentioned that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happening in Bihar is killing democracy and said, "In Bihar, democracy is being murdered with SIR. The manner in which India has been isolated in its foreign policy is also an issue. Even now, heinous massacres are occurring - Israel is doing this in Gaza is also an issue. The issue is also about the oppression of SC, ST, women and minorities and crimes against them. We have especially identified 8 issues. We are confident that all 24 parties (in the INDIA Alliance) will support us; even the parties who are not a part of this will support us."