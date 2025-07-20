Home / Politics / SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

To be held between July 21 and August 21, with 21 scheduled sittings

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m
The government has also listed eight bills for introduction, consideration and passing
Archis Mohan New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:34 PM IST
There are indications that the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, is likely to be productive with the Opposition, the INDIA bloc, keen to pin down the government during debate and discussions on such issues as foreign policy and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.
 
The government told the Opposition parties it would reply to demands for a response on American President Donald Trump’s statements on Operation Sindoor, including that he had brought about the truce between India and Pakistan or that at least five jets were shot down during the hostilities.
 
The smaller constituents of the INDIA bloc, especially the Left parties, had disagreed with the Congress strategy in the past to disrupt proceedings and stage a walkout rather than try and pin the government down on issues. Sources in the Opposition camp said the Congress had heeded the concerns of the Left parties.
 
The Monsoon session will be held between July 21 and August 21, with 21 scheduled sittings. There will be no sittings held between August 12 and August 18. The government has listed seven pending Bills for consideration and passing, including the Income Tax Bill, which the Lok Sabha Select Committee will present on Monday.  
 
The government has also listed eight bills for introduction, consideration and passing.
 
On Sunday, after the customary meeting of all parties on the eve of a session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the media over 100 MPs had signed a notice to bring a motion in Parliament for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma (now with the Allahabad High Court), crossing the threshold of support required for tabling the impeachment exercise in the Lok Sabha.
 
At the meeting, parties flagged issues such as the SIR in Bihar and the Pahalgam terror attack, and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Trump’s “ceasefire” claims. Rijiju said the government was open to discussing all issues in Parliament, such as Operation Sindoor.
 
In the context of crimes against women in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra said the Centre could not escape responsibility from the “failing” law and order in states and Parliament should debate it. 
 
Pending Bills listed for passing
 
The Income Tax Bill, which will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Indian Ports Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, and Bills of Lading Bill, 2024. 

Bills listed for this session  

Finance/Commerce

 
  • The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill: To amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
  • The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill: To amend certain tax laws
  • The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: Seeks to foster ease of doing business

  Education

 
  • The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill: To add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the IIM Act, 2017

  Culture

 
  • The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill: To provide for the declaration, preservation, and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance

  Mines

 
  • The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill: To provide for the recovery of critical minerals, inclusion of contiguous area in a mining lease for mining of deep-seated minerals

  Sports

 
  • The National Sports Governance Bill: To provide for the promotion of sports, sportspersons’ welfare, and ethical practices in sports; to establish standards for the governance of sports federations
  • The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill: To align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices  
 

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

