SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

Bills listed for this session
Finance/Commerce
- The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill: To amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
- The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill: To amend certain tax laws
- The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: Seeks to foster ease of doing business
Education
- The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill: To add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the IIM Act, 2017
Culture
- The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill: To provide for the declaration, preservation, and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance
Mines
- The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill: To provide for the recovery of critical minerals, inclusion of contiguous area in a mining lease for mining of deep-seated minerals
Sports
- The National Sports Governance Bill: To provide for the promotion of sports, sportspersons’ welfare, and ethical practices in sports; to establish standards for the governance of sports federations
- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill: To align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices
