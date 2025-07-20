SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

There are indications that the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, is likely to be productive with the Opposition, the INDIA bloc, keen to pin down the government during debate and discussions on such issues as foreign policy and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

The government told the Opposition parties it would reply to demands for a response on American President Donald Trump’s statements on Operation Sindoor, including that he had brought about the truce between India and Pakistan or that at least five jets were shot down during the hostilities.

The smaller constituents of the INDIA bloc, especially the Left parties, had disagreed with the Congress strategy in the past to disrupt proceedings and stage a walkout rather than try and pin the government down on issues. Sources in the Opposition camp said the Congress had heeded the concerns of the Left parties. ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session begins tomorrow: Here's what to expect The Monsoon session will be held between July 21 and August 21, with 21 scheduled sittings. There will be no sittings held between August 12 and August 18. The government has listed seven pending Bills for consideration and passing, including the Income Tax Bill, which the Lok Sabha Select Committee will present on Monday.

The government has also listed eight bills for introduction, consideration and passing. On Sunday, after the customary meeting of all parties on the eve of a session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the media over 100 MPs had signed a notice to bring a motion in Parliament for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma (now with the Allahabad High Court), crossing the threshold of support required for tabling the impeachment exercise in the Lok Sabha. At the meeting, parties flagged issues such as the SIR in Bihar and the Pahalgam terror attack, and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Trump’s “ceasefire” claims. Rijiju said the government was open to discussing all issues in Parliament, such as Operation Sindoor.