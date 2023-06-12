Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP's Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27, 29

BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27 and 29, respectively, as part of the party's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan', marking the completion of nine-year rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Incidentally, the BJP lost both Shravasti and Bijnor to BSP's Ram Shiromani Verma and Malook Nagar, respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP, so far, has been organising its rallies in parliamentary seats won by its leaders -- Gautam Buddha Nagar, Firozabad, Misrikh, Gonda, Lucknow, Bahraich, Etah, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kaiserganj.

Party sources said that the plan to organise rallies of Shah and Nadda during the ongoing campaign will potentially set the tone for the BJP campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

UP BJP state general secretary, Sanjay Rai said that Nadda and Shah's rallies have been tentatively lined up.

"A final nod is expected from the party high command soon," he said.

The BJP move to pitch Shah and Nadda in Uttar Pradesh attains significance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stepping up his party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Akhilesh, in fact, has been resorting to aggressive positioning while accusing the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh for failing to curtail the law-and-order crisis.

Rai said that the BJP has also been organising social media dialogue, conventions for the socially enlightened class, trader conference, senior worker meeting, tiffin meetings. These are apart from the rallies which the BJP has been organising in the Lok Sabha constituencies of its MPs.

Choudhary said that the country has witnessed an all-round development with special emphasis on poor and deprived sections. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the 'old pattern' and made the schemes of the government poor-centric.

"The leakage prevailing in the system was stopped and corruption was curbed. Today, the blessings and strong support of the people of the country is giving Modi the power to work continuously," he said.

He said once again the achievements of the Modi government have to be taken to the public through a mass contact relations campaign.

"Public's involvement with the programmes and the enthusiasm of the workers were telling signs that the BJP was poised to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP," he said.

--IANS

amita/dpb