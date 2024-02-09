Home / Politics / Nadda to pep up TN BJP for LS polls during his Chennai visit on Feb 11

Nadda to pep up TN BJP for LS polls during his Chennai visit on Feb 11

Aiming to send more MPs to the Parliament from the state, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai launched a statewide padayatra - En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) - about six months ago

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda will pep up the party's Tamil Nadu unit in facing the upcoming Lok Sabha election when he pays a day's visit to the state on February 11.

He is likely to meet the Parliamentary Committee members in a close door meeting and assess the organisational preparedness for the poll, a senior leader said on Friday. Also, Nadda would address the party's rally in the evening, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As the party is gearing up for the Sunday rally, the police 'denied' permission to the BJP to take out a procession in the city citing traffic congestion. The saffron party is scouting for a venue.

Another senior leader said that the venue for the rally to be addressed by Nadda will be finalised soon.

"The national president would address the members of the Parliamentary committees which have been formed in facing the election. He is likely to suggest some strategies too," state vice president M Chakravarthy told PTI.

Aiming to send more MPs to the Parliament from the state, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai launched a statewide padayatra - En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) - about six months ago.

The yatra, on its last leg traversing through the assembly constituencies in Chennai, will culminate in Palladam in Tiruppur district on February 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally when the yatra concludes, Annamalai had announced earlier.

Also Read

DMK is responsible: TN BJP chief Annamalai over suicide by NEET aspirants

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow

Congress slams govt on White Paper on economy, terms it 'white lie paper'

UPA put 'family first', left India in 'dire straits' in 2014: FM Sitharaman

Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, seeks special category status for state

What has PM Modi done for backward castes, asks Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha

2008 global financial crisis wasn't as serious as Covid-19: FM Sitharaman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaTamil NaduLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story