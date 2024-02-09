Home / Politics / Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, seeks special category status for state

Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM Modi, seeks special category status for state

The special category status is one of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which led to the formation of Telangana in June 2014

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted about the meeting between Jagan and Modi | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought special category status for the state, party sources said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted about the meeting between Jagan and Modi.

Reddy, who swept the 2019 state polls riding on the issue of special category status, has held several meetings with the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue in the past.

With the Congress gaining ground in Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) likely to tie up with the BJP, sources said Reddy has rushed to the national capital to make a last-ditch effort.

"Andhra CM met the prime minister in Parliament complex and discussed pending projects and demands, including special category status to Andhra Pradesh," the sources added.

The special category status is one of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which led to the formation of Telangana in June 2014.

Jagan's visit to the national capital comes days after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for talks on possible tie up with the saffron party in Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

The general and state assembly polls are likely to be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh before May.

Topics :Narendra ModiAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra PradeshModi govt

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

