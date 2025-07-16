Cong vows to break 50% quota cap, bats for OBC reservation in pvt sector

“The second resolution was the breaking of the 50 per cent cap on reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBC in education, service, political, and other areas,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Another major decision involved extending reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in private educational institutions. “The third resolution is that there should be a reservation for OBCs in private educational institutions as per Article 15(4) of the Indian Constitution,” Siddaramaiah added.

The first and primary resolution, however, was to launch a nationwide campaign demanding a caste census, taking inspiration from the model followed in Telangana. “The census must include social, economic and educational, employment, political aspects of each individual and caste,” he said.

'Rahul Gandhi’s resolve forced Modi to surrender'

The council also extended its gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, hailing him as ‘nyaya yoddha’ for championing the rights of backward classes.