Home / Politics / NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday

CP Radhakrishnan
Image credit: PM Modi's X account @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate.

He arrived here to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders. 

ALSO READ: Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Soon after the meeting, Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated."  Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP not mafia-free, smaller mafias have merged into a mega-mafia: Akhilesh

Congress claims vindication after PM Modi proposes next-gen GST reforms

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

SIR new weapon of 'vote chori', will protect 'one person, one vote': Rahul

Issue between EC, Congress should not be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju

Topics :Narendra ModiNDAIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story