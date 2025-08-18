Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Meet CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for V-P with Jan Sangh, RSS links

Currently, the governor of Maharashtra, the 68-year-old BJP leader, is known in the party as a soft-spoken, non-controversial figure

CP Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. Radhakrishnan was on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, announced as the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).(Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan was declared as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA's) candidate for the vice presidential election scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) highest decision-making body, the parliamentary board, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.
 
BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the decision at a press conference following the Parliamentary Board meeting in Delhi. The vice presidential election became necessary after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month.
 
Political background and career
 
Radhakrishnan, 68, has been serving as Maharashtra governor since July 31, 2024. Within the BJP, he is regarded as a soft-spoken and non-controversial figure. An Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, he was born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to an NDTV report.
 
 
Prior to his current role, he served as governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years. His appointment as governor in 2023 was viewed as the BJP’s attempt to reshape its political strategy in Tamil Nadu. Between 2004 and 2007, he was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He has also been elected twice to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda to ensure unopposed election for Vice President with Oppn talks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'SIR means stealing votes from the people of Bihar': Rahul slams BJP, ECI

Derek O Brien

Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Public has woken up: Rahul shares new video highlighting 'vote theft'

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Bihar fighting for voting rights as India marks Independence Day: Tejashwi

 
Early association with RSS, Jan Sangh
 
Radhakrishnan began his public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member and became a member of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. His association with the RSS and Jan Sangh dates back to the age of 17.
 
Known for his cordial ties across party lines, he was popularly referred to as the “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his conciliatory approach to politics.
 
BJP's party strategy ahead of V-P poll
 
The Election Commission of India has confirmed that the vice presidential polls will be held on September 9. On August 7, NDA leaders had authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda to select the candidate. The choice of Radhakrishnan is seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in southern India, where the party has struggled to make gains outside Karnataka.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik stable, likely to be discharged from hospital today

Jaipur: People take part in a traditional procession as part of Janmashtmi festival celebration, in Jaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025.

5 killed as chariot hits live wires in Hyderabad Janmashtami procession

Security, Manipur Security

One jawan killed and three injured in Naxalites' IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat; police, bomb squad on site

Topics : BJP Vice President election Vice President Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon