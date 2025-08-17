NDA announces CP Radhakrishnan as candidate for Vice Presidential election

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate.
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post, citing health reasons and the need to follow medical advice, on July 21. The resignation was addressed to the President of India.
“To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter to the President.
C P Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra. He assumed office on July 31, 2024, after previously serving as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. In 2024, he also held additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
Radhakrishnan began his political career as an RSS worker and was part of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s Tamil Nadu executive in 1974. He was elected twice as a Member of Parliament from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. Between 2004 and 2007, he served as the Tamil Nadu State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In addition to political responsibilities, Radhakrishnan was Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi, from 2016 to 2020. From 2020 to 2022, he was the BJP’s All-India in-charge for Kerala.