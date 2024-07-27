Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / People taught lesson to those who wanted to change Constitution: Pawar

People taught lesson to those who wanted to change Constitution: Pawar

The political situation in the country should change, Pawar said, adding, "We should think where we are heading. We have to see that the country does not fall in the wrong hands"

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the country taught a lesson to those who were talking about changing the Constitution.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the Urdu translation of English book "Padmavibhushan Sharad Pawar - The great Enigma" by Sheshrao Chavan here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The political situation in the country should change, Pawar said, adding, "We should think where we are heading. We have to see that the country does not fall in the wrong hands."

Four months ago (during the Lok Sabha election campaign), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party colleagues made statements that were not in national interest, the NCP (SP) chief said, referring to BJP leader Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remark that they needed 400-plus seats to amend the Constitution.

"It is a good thing that the people taught a lesson to those who talked about changing the Constitution," Pawar said. He also hit back at Union minister Amit Shah who recently called him "ringleader of corrupt people".

"A week ago, Amit Shah said that Sharad Pawar is the ringleader of all the corrupt people in the country. Earlier, when he was in Gujarat, he used the law in the wrong manner. For that the Supreme Court externed him from Gujarat. The one who was externed by the Supreme Court is holding charge of the Union Home Ministry now," Pawar said. Shah was discharged in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2014.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ajit Pawar announces to go solo in upcoming Maharashtra local body polls

'Ajit Pawar's NCP behind BJP's poor show': RSS magazine on Maha LS polls

Ajit Pawar's NCP faces setback as top leaders resign to join Sharad Pawar

Highlights of the day: My aim is to make Mumbai a global fintech capital, says PM Modi

After Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata meets Sharad Pawar during Mumbai visit

Topics :Narendra ModiSharad PawarLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaIndian constitutionMaharashtra government

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story