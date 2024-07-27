People taught lesson to those who wanted to change Constitution: Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the country taught a lesson to those who were talking about changing the Constitution. He was speaking at the unveiling of the Urdu translation of English book "Padmavibhushan Sharad Pawar - The great Enigma" by Sheshrao Chavan here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The political situation in the country should change, Pawar said, adding, "We should think where we are heading. We have to see that the country does not fall in the wrong hands."



Four months ago (during the Lok Sabha election campaign), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party colleagues made statements that were not in national interest, the NCP (SP) chief said, referring to BJP leader Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remark that they needed 400-plus seats to amend the Constitution.

"It is a good thing that the people taught a lesson to those who talked about changing the Constitution," Pawar said. He also hit back at Union minister Amit Shah who recently called him "ringleader of corrupt people".

"A week ago, Amit Shah said that Sharad Pawar is the ringleader of all the corrupt people in the country. Earlier, when he was in Gujarat, he used the law in the wrong manner. For that the Supreme Court externed him from Gujarat. The one who was externed by the Supreme Court is holding charge of the Union Home Ministry now," Pawar said. Shah was discharged in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2014.