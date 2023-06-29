Home / Politics / Never spoke about rotational CM post, buzz created by media: TS Singh Deo

Never spoke about rotational CM post, buzz created by media: TS Singh Deo

The decision to appoint him as the deputy CM came just a few months ahead of state Assembly elections due this year-end, but Singh Deo said the responsibility given even for a day is crucial

Press Trust of India Raipur
TS Singh Deo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Congress's move to appoint T S Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, the state minister said he had never spoken of an "agreement" over rotation of the chief ministerial post and claimed it was a buzz created by the media.

After arriving at the Raipur airport from New Delhi on Thursday morning, Singh Deo expressed gratitude to the party for the announcement of his elevation and said "der aaye durust aaye" (better late than never).

A Congress statement on Wednesday said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

The decision to appoint him as the deputy CM came just a few months ahead of state Assembly elections due this year-end, but Singh Deo said the responsibility given even for a day is crucial.

He was accorded a warm welcome on Thursday by a huge crowd of supporters at the airport who raised slogans of "TS Baba zindabad".

Asked about the two-and-half years of power-sharing "agreement" between him and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Singh Deo said, I never discussed any 2.5 year agreement. It was a buzz in the media. However, I always got positive support from the media."'

The Congress's move to appoint Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with CM Baghel for months, as deputy CM appears to be an attempt to stem infighting in the state unit and prepare it for the year-end Assembly polls.

Baghel, who faces a formidable challenge from the Opposition BJP in the crucial Assembly elections, has hailed Singh Deo's appointment, seeking to put up a united face.

Also Read

TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP, says nothing but Cong

Congress leaders discuss party's strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Home Minister Shah at Raipur airport

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez

Shah to address rally in Bihar today, days after oppn meeting in Patna

PM's statement on UCC has nothing to do with minorities' welfare: JD(U)

T S Singh Deo's appointment as Chhattisgarh dy CM is his 'insult': BJP

Scams part of Congress DNA, it sees corruption everywhere, says BJP

UCC push political ploy before polls, needs extensive consultations: NCP

Topics :ChhattisgarhCongressChhattisgarh pollsElections

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story