Home / Politics / Nitish appoints Cabinet members as ministers in-charge of various districts

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:30 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appointed all his cabinet colleagues as 'ministers in-charge' of various districts.

According to a government order, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been made ministers-in-charge of Patna and Muzaffarpur districts respectively. Sinha will also be in-charge of Bhojpur district.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been made in-charge of Purnea and Nalanda districts, Bijendra Prasad Yadav will be minister in-charge of Vaishali district.

The order further states that Prem Kumar will oversee Nawada, Shrawan Kumar (Samastipur and Madhepura), Santosh Kumar Suman (Aurangabad), Sumit Kumar Singh (Saran), and Renu Devi will oversee Siwan.

Additionally, Mangal Pandey will oversee Darbhanga and Begusarai, Niraj Kumar Singh will manage Katihar, and Ashok Chowdhary will take care of Sitamarhi and Jehanabad.

Leshi Singh will be in charge of Madhubani, Madan Sahni (Supaul), Nitish Mishra (Araria and Gaya), Nitin Nabin (Buxar and Kaimur), and Dilip Kumar Jaiswal of Saharsha.

Meanwhile, Maheshwar Hazari will oversee Khagaria, Sheila Kumari (Sheikhpura and Lakhisarai), and Sunil Kumar will handle East Champaran. Janak Ram will oversee West Champaran, Hari Sahni (Arwal), and Krishnanandan Paswan will be responsible for Gopalganj. Jayant Raj will oversee Rohtas, Jama Khan (Kishanganj and Sheohar), and Ratnesh Sada will be in charge of Jamui.

Keda Prasad Gupta has been designated as the in-charge of Munger, Surendra Mehta of Banka, and Santosh Kumar Singh of Bhagalpur.

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar Assembly Cabinet meeting

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 5:30 AM IST

