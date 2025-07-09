Nitish Kumar fooling people by re-announcing old schemes: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor launched a sharp critique of the Bihar government's recent policy announcements, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the public through recycled promises and symbolic measures that fail to tackle the state's deep-rooted unemployment crisis.
Reacting to the Bihar cabinet's approval of a 35 per cent job reservation for women, Kishor claimed the move was nothing more than a rebranding of an earlier decision.
"In 2015, women were already granted 30 per cent reservation in government jobs. Nitish Kumar is fooling people by re-announcing the old announcement," he said during an interaction in Vaishali district after the 'Bihar Badlav Rally'.
Kishor also took aim at the state government's announcement to set up a Bihar Yuva Aayog (Youth Commission), questioning its relevance and intent.
He said, "Go and ask the youth in Bihar whether they want an Aayog or jobs. The youth of Bihar won't be deceived anymore."
Kishor reminded the public of the 2015 promise made by Nitish Kumar, wherein unemployed youth were to receive a monthly unemployment allowance.
"In 2015, Nitish Kumar had promised that unless the youth between 18 and 35 years of age got jobs, they would get Rs 1000 per month as unemployment allowance. Ask any youth, they did not get even Re 1 till date," he remarked.
He alleged that by forming this Aayog, close ministers and officers of Nitish Kumar will secure jobs for their family members.
"So, forming a Yuva Aayog won't serve any purpose. By forming this Aayog, four close ministers and officers of Nitish Kumar will make their family members get jobs there. Unemployed youth of Bihar will continue to be unemployed."
These remarks come as Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to officially announce the poll dates.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Jan Suraaj Founder also criticised the ECI's decision to conduct a voter list revision in poll-bound Bihar.
Asking whether the Lok Sabha elections would be held again, Prashant Kishor stated that the ECI had created the same voter list that was used for the Lok Sabha elections and the government.
"We are against this; our opinion is clear that the voter list which was used during the Lok Sabha elections, on the basis on which the govt was elected... That voter list was also made by the same election commission... Now, they are saying that an investigation will be conducted on the 1-2 crore people from that voter list, as some names are incorrect or invalid. Did the wrong people vote for PM Modi and make him win? Will the Lok Sabha elections be held again?" Prashant Kishor told ANI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
